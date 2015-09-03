(Rewrites throughout)

By Stine Jacobsen and Terje Solsvik

OSLO, Sept 3 Norway's oil-driven economy, until recently among Europe's top performers, faces years of slower growth as energy industry gloom infects other sectors, challenging policymakers who want to create jobs but fear stoking a red-hot housing market.

Having outpaced the euro zone in each of the last three years, European Union outsider Norway now expects its economy to slow by almost half compared to last year, to just 1.4 percent in 2015, and lag behind its neighbours.

Among those facing unemployment is Lars, a computer engineer in his late 50s who was told last week that his job in the technology industry had been axed. He spoke on condition his full name would not be published, reflecting unease about being out of work in a country which has long prided itself on economic success.

"The biggest consequence for me is that I could end up earning a smaller pension. It's certainly a setback for my retirement plan," Lars told Reuters. "I will of course try to apply for jobs elsewhere but it's difficult to find a permanent job when you're approaching 60."

SLOWER GROWTH, FEWER JOBS

Unemployment hit a 10-year high in July, embarrassing the government even though at 4.5 percent of the workforce it is still less than half the 10.9 percent rate across the euro zone.

On Tuesday, engineering giant Aker Solutions announced 500 job cuts, taking its total for the year to around 1,400 out of around 16,000 as demand from oil firms falls.

"We need to protect the company and the rest of the employees by making such a choice," Chief Executive Luis Araujo told Reuters.

"Uncertainty is there, projects are not being sanctioned, and while this happens we need to adjust our size to the market."

Norway's Labour and Welfare Administration (NAV) said unemployment will rise further in the coming months.

"We expect nationwide unemployment to continue to rise just as quickly as it has done so far this year, not least because we believe it will spread to other regions of the country," Senior Adviser Johannes Sorbo said.

Unlike many other economies, which have yet to recover the ground lost in the financial crisis, Norway's gross domestic product is now 5.7 percent above its pre-crisis 2007 peak.

But Statistics Norway on Thursday cut its growth projections for 2016-2018, estimating that the economy will expand by just 1.2 percent next year compared with an earlier expectation of 1.7 percent.

"The economic outlook for Norway is now somewhat weaker than it has been for a long time. We therefore assume that the orientation of fiscal policy in 2016 will be somewhat more expansionary than in the two preceding years," it added.

WEALTH FUND

Boasting Europe's second highest per-capita output and a $830 billion sovereign wealth fund, Norway must now find the right mix of fiscal spending, monetary easing and a weak currency to keep consumers happy and avoid recession.

The fund is more than twice the size of Norway's gross domestic product and corresponds to $160,000 for each of its 5.2 million people. Nervous that stoking the economy with government money would spur a rally in the crown currency, hurting exports from non-oil industries, successive governments have only gradually raised spending.

The central bank has cut interest rates twice in the last nine months to a record low 1.0 percent and has said the chance of another cut in September is as high as 70 percent, although recent crown weakness has lead many economists to believe monetary easing could be delayed by a few months.

The leftist opposition has made unemployment a major issue in municipal elections set for on Sept. 14, calling the right-wing government's response to the downturn feeble and slow.

The Labour Party, which hopes to turn momentum in the opinion polls into victory in key cities, has presented a $300 million package that includes public spending on infrastructure, more training schemes for job seekers and research supporting the development of green technologies.

Prime Minister Erna Solberg has rejected calls for immediate measures, saying her government's response to lower oil industry investments had begun in 2014 and would continue next year.

But she recently admitted the economy was doing worse than the government had anticipated.

"The Norwegian economy is not in a crisis, but we have challenges and they are larger than we've seen until recently," Solberg said last week.

Fed by years of high wage growth, cheap global credit markets and banks keen to profit from traditionally safe mortgage lending, the average price of a Norwegian home has more than doubled since 2003 and is up 7.7 percent in the last 12 months alone.

Industry association Real Estate Norway said the rise in unemployment would sooner or later be felt.

"It should increasingly have an impact later this year, at least in some regions. Anything else would be shocking," Chief Executive Christian Dreyer said. (Additional reporting by Camilla Knudsen; Editing by Ruth Pitchford and Catherine Evans)