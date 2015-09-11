(Updates throughout, adds quotes, detail)

OSLO, Sept 11 Activity in Norway's private sector is set to weaken as the effects of lower oil prices spread, a central bank survey which guides policy showed on Friday, but probably not by enough to warrant a September rate cut.

"The fall in oil prices and lower activity in the petroleum industry have weakened growth prospects in most sectors, but retail trade and the export industry expected continued moderate growth," the bank said in a survey of 322 companies.

The regional network survey is the central bank's primary sentiment gauge and usually forms the backbone of its rate decisions and interest rate forecasts.

The bank has said the chance of another cut in September is as high as 70 percent.

Recent crown weakness has lead many economists to believe monetary easing could be delayed by a few months though, and some even suggest it could be postponed indefinitely.

"The report was weak, but the question is whether it is weak enough for Norges Bank to cut rates," SEB chief economist Stein Bruun said.

Norges Bank cut the base interest rate in by 25 basis points to a record low 1 percent in June to counter an economic slowdown in the oil rich country following the collapse in crude prices.

Oil prices have fallen by more than 50 percent since June 2014 as soaring output clashed with slowing economies in Asia, the main growth engine for commodities in recent years.

"The main picture is that oil related industry is struggling, while the rest of the economy is holding up reasonably well," Nordea's chief analyst Eric Bruce said, adding that Norges Bank will probably wait until December to cut rates.

The Norwegian crown currency weakened against the euro to around 9.27 at 0838 GMT from 9.22 just ahead of the 0800 GMT data release. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, Henrik Stolen and Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)