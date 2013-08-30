* Retail sales -1.3 pct mo/mo vs forecast for +0.2 pct
* Goods consumption -2.0 pct mo/mo
* Seasonally adjusted jobless rises
OSLO, Aug 30 Norwegian retail sales and goods
consumption tumbled in July while seasonally adjusted
unemployment ticked up, data showed on Friday, leaving the
central bank with a dilemma over interest rates.
The bank earlier said there was a 50 percent chance it would
cut rates in September but weak household demand and rising
inflation are pulling it in opposing directions.
Retail sales fell 1.3 percent from the previous month, even
as analysts expected a 0.2 percent increase, while goods
consumption, a broader measure of household behaviour, fell 2.0
percent on the month.
"Overall, this confirms the weaker growth outlook and the
central bank will probably lower its growth outlook while
lifting its inflation expectations," Steinar Juel, an economist
at Nordea said.
The registered unemployment rate stayed at 2.8 percent but
once the figures are adjusted for seasonal factors, they showed
a small rise and employment agency NAV predicted a "moderate"
rise in unemployment through the autumn.
Annual core inflation, a figure watched by the central bank,
jumped to 1.8 percent in July from 1.4 percent the previous
month, well ahead of forecasts for 1.2 percent, and analysts
said they expect a high figure from August as well.
Inflation is still well below the central bank's 2.5 percent
target but the recent rise, caused by surging energy, travel and
food prices, indicates it will be reached much more quickly than
earlier expected.
Norwegian consumption was anaemic in the second quarter,
dragging quarterly economic growth to 0.2 percent, well below
expectations for 0.7 percent and even below the long-struggling
euro zone's 0.3 percent.
"All things being equal, this is a softish message for the
September monetary policy report," Stein Bruun, an economist at
SEB said.
"But inflation has been surprising and the currency is
weaker than what Norges Bank had forecast. Those last two
factors suggest they will lift the near-term rate path a bit in
the next monetary policy report."
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, Gwladys Fouce and Joachim
Dagenborg; editing by Stephen Nisbet)