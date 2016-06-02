OSLO, June 2 Norway will probably continue to increase the spending of money from its $860 billion sovereign wealth fund next year as the government battles an economic downturn, Statistics Norway's chief forecaster Torbjoern Eika (SSB) predicted on Thursday.

Norway's structural non-oil deficit, a key measure of fiscal spending, is expected to rise to more than three percent of the value of the wealth fund in 2017 and 2018 from an expected 2.8 percent in 2016, SSB said.

In its revised 2016 budget released last month, the government said the non-oil deficit would amount to 205.6 billion Norwegian crowns ($24.63 billion) for the current year.

SSB's Eika declined to give a specific estimate for next year's spending, but said it was expected to rise.

The agency also cut its forecasts for economic growth in 2016 and 2017 and said it expected the central bank to slash its key policy interest rate by another quarter point to a record low 0.25 percent in the autumn of 2016. ($1 = 8.3465 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)