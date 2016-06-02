OSLO, June 2 Norway will probably continue to
increase the spending of money from its $860 billion sovereign
wealth fund next year as the government battles an economic
downturn, Statistics Norway's chief forecaster Torbjoern Eika
(SSB) predicted on Thursday.
Norway's structural non-oil deficit, a key measure of fiscal
spending, is expected to rise to more than three percent of the
value of the wealth fund in 2017 and 2018 from an expected 2.8
percent in 2016, SSB said.
In its revised 2016 budget released last month, the
government said the non-oil deficit would amount to 205.6
billion Norwegian crowns ($24.63 billion) for the current year.
SSB's Eika declined to give a specific estimate for next
year's spending, but said it was expected to rise.
The agency also cut its forecasts for economic growth in
2016 and 2017 and said it expected the central bank to slash its
key policy interest rate by another quarter point to a record
low 0.25 percent in the autumn of 2016.
($1 = 8.3465 Norwegian crowns)
