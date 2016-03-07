HURDAL, Norway, March 7 Norway aims to avoid a rally in the country's crown currency, Prime Minister Erna Solberg told Reuters ahead of the government's launch of 2017 budget talks on Monday.

"That's one of our most important challenges," Solberg said when asked whether the government aimed at continued currency weakness.

Falling oil prices have resulted in lower investments by the country's energy firms and a rise in unemployment, but a corresponding drop in the currency has provided relief for exporters in other industries.

Solberg also said Norway's sovereign wealth fund will continue to grow, as the expected return on investments outstrip the government's plans for withdrawals. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)