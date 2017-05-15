OSLO May 15 The Norwegian economy is recovering
but the oil-producing country still struggles to overcome the
effects of a sharp fall in oil prices, central bank Governor
Oeystein Olsen told parliament in an annual policy hearing on
Monday.
"The past couple of years have been demanding. Growth is now
picking up, but the pace of growth is not expected to rise to
the levels prevailing before the fall in oil prices," Olsen
said.
"The Norwegian economy is undergoing restructuring. Monetary
policy can facilitate this process, but the necessary
adjustments must come from the business sector," he added.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Camilla Knudsen, editing by
Gwladys Fouche)