OSLO Jan 7 Norway's central bank expects the oil price to rebound after a sharper-than-anticipated fall, Governor Oeystein Olsen told Reuters on Thursday.

He also reiterated that the central bank has no plans for currency market interventions.

Earlier in the day the price of North Sea crude fell to its lowest level since 2004. Norway generates a fifth of its economic output from offshore oil and gas. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)