OSLO Aug 26 Norway's sovereign wealth fund is growing far faster than expected, potentially leaving the government with more money to spend in next year's budget, financial daily Dagens Naeringsliv reported on Tuesday.

The fund's value could hit almost 6 trillion Norwegian crowns ($973 billion) by the end of the year, according to a new government forecast cited by the paper. That compares with a year-end estimate of 5.48 trillion crowns made in May.

The newspaper gave no explanation for the discrepancy, but the fund invests heavily in foreign stock markets, many of which have been trading around multi-year highs.

The fund is currently worth 5.47 trillion crowns, up from 5.04 trillion at the start of the year, according to data from the Norwegian central bank, which manages the fund.

Governments in Norway are allowed to spend up to 4 percent of the fund per year over the course of an economic cycle. An increase in its value of 500 billion crowns would thus provide potential additional spending for next year of 20 billion crowns.

A combination of high oil prices and a healthy economy has pushed down the percentage that's being spent to just 2.8 percent this year, but the minority government of the Conservative Party and the Progress Party faces pressure from within its ranks to deliver big tax cuts for 2015.

Finance Minister Siv Jensen will present the budget on Oct. 8. The ministry, which publishes the fund's financial forecasts, was not immediately available for comment.

Commonly known as the oil fund, Norway's sovereign wealth fund invests the revenues from the offshore petroleum sector in foreign shares, bonds and properties in order to spread the wealth across generations.

($1 = 6.1674 Norwegian krone) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by John Stonestreet)