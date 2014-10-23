(Adds detail, quotes, analysts)
OSLO Oct 23 Norway's central bank kept interest
rates unchanged at 1.5 percent on Thursday but said the economic
outlook had darkened, prompting speculation that the schedule it
has outlined for rate increases might be pushed back.
The bank said that growth and inflation were developing as
expected and unemployment was stable, but European growth was
sluggish and global interest rates were staying low longer than
had been expected.
"Uncertainty regarding developments ahead has increased,
particularly in the euro area," the bank said. "The expected
rise in key rates abroad has again been deferred."
The central bank's governor, Oeystein Olsen, added that
developments abroad and falling oil prices had also increased
uncertainty regarding Norway's economic outlook.
Norway's economy is expected to grow by 2.25 percent this
year, almost twice as fast as the euro zone.
The oil sector accounts for a fifth of the nation's economy
and half of its exports, so a shrinking oil sector could push up
unemployment, reduce the current account surplus and even
increase the budget's structural deficit.
DARK CLOUDS FOR NORWAY?
"I think they are closing their eyes to the really dark
clouds that are building up on the horizon for the Norwegian as
well as the European economy," Handelsbanken chief economist
Knut Anton Mork said about the bank's statement.
The central bank earlier predicted one rate hike in 2016 and
another in 2017.
But analysts said it could delay if the oil price fall
proves lasting and energy investment falls by more than the
previously predicted 10 percent - not least to prevent the crown
from firming.
"We expect a downward revision in the new rate path they
will present in December," Handelsbanken said. "We primarily
expect that they will postpone the first rate hike yet again."
The Norwegian currency is already more than 3 percent weaker
in the quarter than the bank predicted and commercial banks have
also cut mortgage rates, providing the economy with stimulus
even without central bank action.
The trade-weighted currency, the central bank's
preferred measure, fell to its weakest level in more than five
years earlier this month, a benefit to exporters but boosting
inflation.
The bank has kept the key rate at 1.5 percent since early
2012 and analysts expect it to stay on hold throughout 2015. It
would be the bank's longest period of keeping rates unchanged.
The bank will publish its next policy report, including
fresh economic and interest rate forecasts, on Dec 11.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, Stine Jacobsen, Terje Solsvik,
Camilla Knudsen and Gwladys Fouche, editing by John Stonestreet)