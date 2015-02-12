OSLO Feb 12 Norway's wealth fund, the world's
largest, faces diminishing returns due to low bond yields and
should reduce its fixed income portfolio in favour of real
assets, its central bank governor said on Thursday.
The $860 billion fund, built up from oil and gas income, is
now worth twice as much as Norway's non-oil gross domestic
product. But measured in relation to the economy, its size has
probably peaked, years earlier than expected, as oil income
falls and budget spending increases.
"We must be prepared for the possibility that (returns) will
be lower, perhaps below 3 percent," governor Oeystein Olsen told
Reuters in an interview.
"To have 35 percent share of bonds in this very low-rate
environment, which will remain for quite a few years, is
challenging, so the bond share should be reduced."
The fund, managed by the central bank, has earned a real
return of 3.8 percent since it was set up in 1996, below the
government's target of 4 percent.
Olsen also warned that even its equity holdings, which
usually yield more, are facing muted prospects as moderate
growth in developed economies will probably feed into corporate
earnings.
With stakes in more than 9,000 companies, the fund owns 1.3
percent of all global shares, holding 61 percent of its assets
in stocks at the end of the third quarter.
It acts as a sort of national endowment, with the Norwegian
government looking to spend only its returns while maintaining
the principal indefinitely.
Olsen said the fund should increase its holdings of real
assets, including equities, real estate and possibly
infrastructure, but that the expansion of its asset portfolio
depended on government approval.
Its real estate unit has been the fastest growing division
but the fund is not currently allowed by the government to hold
infrastructure assets or own shares in private firms not
planning to go public.
