* Party wants to allow oil fund revenues to be spent at home
* Keen to sell Norwegian state's stake in SAS, Cermaq
* Wants to reduce stake in Statoil, Statkraft, Norsk Hydro
By Gwladys Fouche and Balazs Koranyi
OSLO, Aug 15 Siv Jensen narrowly missed becoming
Norway's prime minister four years ago. Now another chance of
entering government appears within her grasp, as her opposition
Progress Party looks set to become the kingmaker after elections
on Sept. 9.
Progress is on course to finish third behind the
Conservatives and the ruling Labour party - and without
Progress, the centre-right opposition has little chance of
forming a majority government.
Talks between Jensen and Conservative leader Erna Solberg,
likely to be the next prime minister, will be fraught.
Jensen's populist party will probably have to drop its most
controversial demands on immigration and how to spend the
country's huge accumulated wealth from oil riches, as the price
of a share of power.
But in coalition talks it might get some of its way on its
goals of cutting Norway's high corporate tax burden, reducing
the size of the government, privatising state firms and
reshaping the nation's $760-billion sovereign wealth fund.
"We have been fighting against socialism for 40 years," said
Jensen, 44, referring to the Labour party, which has led most
governments since World War II. "We are fighting for change."
Jensen is considered by analysts the likely finance minister
in a centre-right coalition.
Progress is polling around 14-15 percent, putting it on
course to collect 26 seats in the 169-seat parliament. The
Conservatives have around 32 percent and Labour 29 percent.
Potential allies will be nervous of joining forces with
Progress. The party's members once briefly included Anders
Behring Breivik, who went on to become a mass murderer, and its
anti-immigration policies are considered extreme in Norway.
Progress has little chance of achieving the crackdown it
wants on immigration, running at about 40,000 newcomers a year
in a country of 5 million, especially as unemployment remains
below 3 percent.
As well as radical tax cuts, it calls for the easing of
protectionist trade policies that insulate the economy.
It also wants to axe a rule that limits how much oil money
the government can spend and allow the oil fund to invest at
home, a move which critics say would distort the economy.
"It's good to have money saved up but it's also good to have
a well-functioning infrastructure and a society that works,"
said Jensen.
"We need to reduce some of the surplus every year so we can
invest more in infrastructure and in repairing buildings and all
that, because we really need that."
The Conservatives, however, firmly support the fiscal rule
that limits spending to 4 percent of the oil fund and guarantees
massive budget surpluses. They also oppose bringing oil fund
investments home and radically reducing immigration, on the
grounds it risks choking the private sector.
Progress would use the oil fund for much of its
infrastructure spending, and break off smaller funds to invest
in renewable energy and for foreign aid in poor countries.
"For a rough estimate, if the fund is worth 4,500 billion
crowns ($765 billion), the main fund would be worth 4,000
billion crowns and the remaining 500 billion crowns would be
divided between three smaller funds," said Ketil Solvik-Olsen,
the Progress Party's Finance Spokesman.
STATE SELL-OFFS
A new government might sell down in such industry majors as
Telenor, Statoil and Norsk Hydro.
Progress, like the Conservatives, wants to reduce the stakes
the state holds in several other firms too.
"The companies at the forefront of this debate are of course
SAS and Cermaq," said Solvik-Olsen, referring
to the troubled Nordic airline and the Norwegian fish farmer.
But he added: "I don't expect many transactions to start
with.
"Where will be different from the current government is
that, if there are business proposals coming up, we will be more
willing to see the state's ownership share being diluted through
purchases, mergers or any other kind of transactions."
On the surface Norway's finances are the envy of the world.
It has a budget surplus of 12 percent of GDP and has no net
debt, but the figures are skewed by the massive oil sector.
Excluding petroleum revenues, the structural deficit is rising
and government spending is crowding out the private sector.
In the end, Progress is expected to compromise on the most
contentious issues to secure a place in government but the
Conservatives will have to yield in at least a few areas to make
the coalition workable.
"You negotiate inside a room, not in public," Jensen said,
refusing to name any area that could be off limits in talks.
"We'll sit in that room ...(and) we'll need to clarify our
differences."
To keep Progress in check, the Conservatives are also
expected to bring smaller parties into government.
"The Conservative Party is a firm believer in the (4
percent) spending rule and will most likely not give in to the
Progress Party on this question," Nordea economist Erik Bruce
said.
"Add to this that the Progress Party does not want to be
regarded as irresponsible."
