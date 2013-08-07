OSLO Aug 7 Norway's centre-right opposition
extended its already big lead over the Labour-led government,
indicating an almost certain defeat for Prime Minister Jens
Stoltenberg in a Sept. 9 election after two straight terms in
office, a poll showed.
The four opposition parties, led by the Conservatives, are
on course to win 105 of parliament's 169 seats, while Labour is
seen relegated to the number two position and its coalition
partners could even struggle to reach the 4 percent
parliamentary threshold, daily VG said on Wednesday.
The Conservatives, led by Erna Solberg, promise to ease
regulation, sell down stakes in big state firms like Statoil
and Telenor, reduce taxes and make government
more business-friendly.
Although Stoltenberg has presided over economic success
thanks to the Norway's oil wealth, voters are getting
increasingly unhappy over his handling of social issues such as
health and education.
The country has little tradition of keeping the same leader
in power for too long and Stoltenberg, in office since 2005, is
already one of Norway's longest serving leaders.
The new poll, based on an unusually large survey of over
3,000 voters, showed the Conservatives stretching their lead to
31.9 percent from 31.2 percent a month ago while support for
Labour fell to 27.5 percent from 29.7 percent.
The populist Progress Party, seen as Solberg's potential
governing ally, increased its lead to 14.2 percent from 13.6
percent.
