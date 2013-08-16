OSLO Aug 16 Norway's centre-right opposition
pulled further ahead of the Labour-led government with just
weeks to go before elections on Sept. 9, a poll showed on
Friday, putting the Conservatives and their allies on course for
a landslide victory.
Support for Erna Solberg's Conservative Party rose to 31.1
percent from 29.7 percent two weeks ago, while combined support
for the four opposition parties reached 59 percent, state
broadcaster NRK said.
The centre-right intends to reshape Norway's $760 billion
oil fund, the world's biggest sovereign wealth fund, and may set
new rules for a huge energy sector that supplies much of
Europe's oil and gas.
Although support for Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg's
Labour party rose to 28.9 percent from 26.3 percent, its two
coalition allies are polling below the four percent threshold
needed to enter parliament, raising a risk they may not get in.
The poll indicates that the opposition would gain 111 seats
in the 169 seat parliament, giving Solberg, the likely next
prime minister, considerable leeway in picking her coalition
partners.
Stoltenberg has governed over one of Europe's rare economic
success stories, due to the country's oil and gas wealth, but
voters are increasingly disillusioned with his handling of
social issues such as health care.
The poll of 1,000 voters, conducted on Aug. 14-15 by polling
agency Norstat on behalf of NRK, had a margin of error between
0.7 and 3.4 percent.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Anthony Barker)