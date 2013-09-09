OSLO, Sept 9 Norwegian Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg acknowledged defeat in parliamentary elections on Monday and said he would resign after presenting the budget on October 14.

An official projection of the result, with 57 percent of the vote counted, showed that the opposition Conservative Party and its allies would win a majority with 97 seats in the 169-member parliament. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Alister Doyle)