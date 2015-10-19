OSLO Oct 19 Cars will be banned from central
Oslo by 2019 to help reduce pollution, local politicians said on
Monday, in what they said would be the first comprehensive and
permanent ban for a European capital.
The newly elected city council, made up of the Labour Party,
the Greens and the Socialist Left, said the plans would benefit
all citizens despite shopowners' fears they will hurt business.
"We want to have a car-free centre," Lan Marie Nguyen Berg,
lead negotiator for the Green Party in Oslo, told reporters.
"We want to make it better for pedestrians, cyclists. It
will be better for shops and everyone."
Under the plans, the council will build at least 60
kilometres of bicycle lanes by 2019, the date of the next
municipal elections, and provide a "massive boost" of investment
in public transport.
Buses and trams will continue to serve the city centre, and
arrangements will be found for cars carrying disabled people and
vehicles transporting goods to stores, the three parties said in
a joint declaration.
Oslo city council will hold consultations, study the
experiences of other cities and conduct trial runs, the parties
said.
Several European capitals have previously introduced
temporary car bans in their city centres, including Paris last
month. Some such as London or Madrid have congestion charges to
limit car traffic.
Oslo has around 600,000 inhabitants and almost 350,000 cars
in the whole city. Most car owners live outside the city centre
but within Oslo's boundaries.
