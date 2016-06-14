(Adds Kerry, Zarif, to meet on Wednesday, U.S. quotes)
OSLO, June 14 The United States must do more to
encourage banks to do business with Iran following the lifting
of sanctions, Iran's foreign minister said on Tuesday, a day
before meeting his U.S. counterpart.
The United States and other major powers struck a deal with
Tehran in July that lifts some economic sanctions in return for
curbs on Iran's nuclear program.
However, Iranian officials have complained the country is
not getting the full economic fruits of the landmark July 14
deal and have urged the United States to do more to clarify the
sanctions relief and to encourage commercial deals.
"I believe the United States on paper has removed all the
sanctions," Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said,
but Washington needs to do more to remove the "psychological
remnants" of measures which had been in place for decades.
"On the banks, I believe it is important for everybody to
realise that an agreement will be sustainable if everybody feels
they are making gains from the agreement," he told a news
conference with European Union foreign policy chief Federica
Mogherini.
"Its implementation must also be a win-win implementation so
that everybody feels there are benefits, there are dividends,"
Zarif said.
Zarif and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry are to meet in
Oslo on Wednesday, a senior U.S. official told reporters in the
Dominican Republic, where Kerry is attending a regional meeting.
In Washington, his spokesman suggested Iran must do more to
make itself attractive for Western companies, including curbing
what Washington sees as its support for terrorism.
"What might help lift some of the psychological remnants ...
would be Iran's ceasing the destabilizing activities that they
continue to carry out," State Department spokesman John Kirby
told reporters.
"What makes business reticent isn't some lack of education
or effort by the United States, but when they see missiles being
shipped to Hezbollah, missiles being fired at U.S. aircraft
carriers, and support to terrorist groups -- that's what makes
business nervous," he added.
Mogherini said the European Union was engaging with
businesses and banks to encourage them to do business in Iran
following the signing of the nuclear deal, but cautioned that
progress would take time.
"In the first four months this year trade between the
European Union and Iran increased by 22 percent," she said. "We
are very actively engaging with the business community and the
banks in Europe and elsewhere to encourage engaging in Iran."
