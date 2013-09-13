METALS-London copper slips on mounting geopolitical concerns
MELBOURNE, April 10 London copper eased on Monday as rising geopolitical tensions blunted appetite for risk and lifted the dollar, eroding the purchasing power of commodity buyers.
OSLO, Sept 13 Norway's oil ministry received application from 50 energy companies seeking to drill for oil as part of its licencing round for mature areas, it said on Friday.
Oil majors seeking to take part include Statoil, Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron, ConocoPhillips , ENI, ExxonMobil and Total.
BP, a big operator in Norway, did not apply.
The full list of applicants is available here:
SINGAPORE/CHIBA, April 7 Asian spot LNG prices edged higher this week, albeit from low levels, as tight production supported a market undergoing fundamental changes amid a surge in new sellers and buyers.