OSLO Dec 7 ** The value of Norwegian seafood exports grew by 22 percent in November from the same month of 2015 and is up 24 percent year-to-date, the country's state-backed Seafood Council said in a statement on Wednesday

** Exports rose to 9 billion Norwegian crowns in November. Salmon exports, the biggest fish group, stood at 6.1 billion

** Poland and Denmark were the biggest buyers of Norwegian salmon in November. The average price for whole fresh salmon was 61.90 crowns per kilo in November compared with 44.86 crowns in the year-ago month

** Exported volumes of salmon rose two percent to 94,000 tonnes in November compared to November last year

** Exports of trout, herring and mackerel saw a drop in volumes in November

** Year-to-date seafood exports stood at 83 billion crowns and the council said the 2016 export will exceed 90 billion crowns, above the 2015 record of 74.5 billion

** Demand after Norwegian seafood is rising more than what the seafood business are able to export. So far this year total export volumes have dropped 7 percent, it said

** Currency weakness has also contributed to the big increase in the value of the seafood export

** Norway is the world's top exporter of salmon, with leading producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Stine Jacobsen)