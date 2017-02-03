OSLO Feb 3 Norway's state-backed Seafood
Council said in a statement on Friday:
* The value of Norwegian seafood exports grew by 13 percent
in January to 7.6 billion Norwegian crowns ($921.02 million)
from the same month of 2016
* The volume decreased by 11 percent to 170,000 tonnes of
seafood
* Norway exported 70,100 tonnes of salmon worth 5.3 billion
crowns in January
* The value of salmon exports increased by 1.1 billion
crowns or 25 per cent, compared with January last year
* In January 2017, the average price for fresh whole salmon
was 72.37 Norwegian crowns per kilo, up from 55.56 crowns in
January 2016
* Poland, France and Denmark were the biggest importers of
Norwegian salmon
* Salmon exports to Europe are in retreat, but there is
still strong demand for salmon in the global market
* Exports to the U.S. increased by 1,045 tonnes last month
compared with January 2016, and the U.S. market is growing
* Norway is the world's top exporter of salmon, with leading
producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar,
Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal
Salmon
($1 = 8.2517 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)