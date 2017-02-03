OSLO Feb 3 Norway's state-backed Seafood Council said in a statement on Friday:

* The value of Norwegian seafood exports grew by 13 percent in January to 7.6 billion Norwegian crowns ($921.02 million) from the same month of 2016

* The volume decreased by 11 percent to 170,000 tonnes of seafood

* Norway exported 70,100 tonnes of salmon worth 5.3 billion crowns in January

* The value of salmon exports increased by 1.1 billion crowns or 25 per cent, compared with January last year

* In January 2017, the average price for fresh whole salmon was 72.37 Norwegian crowns per kilo, up from 55.56 crowns in January 2016

* Poland, France and Denmark were the biggest importers of Norwegian salmon

* Salmon exports to Europe are in retreat, but there is still strong demand for salmon in the global market

* Exports to the U.S. increased by 1,045 tonnes last month compared with January 2016, and the U.S. market is growing

* Norway is the world's top exporter of salmon, with leading producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon ($1 = 8.2517 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)