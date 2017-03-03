(Adds more details)
OSLO, March 3 Norway's state-backed Seafood
Council said in a statement on Friday:
* The value of Norwegian seafood exports grew by 6 percent
in February to 7.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($884.99
million)from the same month of 2016
* The volume decreased by 19 percent to 196,000 tonnes of
seafood
* Norway exported 72,800 tonnes of salmon worth 4.9 billion
crowns in February, which is the biggest single category
* The value of salmon exports increased by 692 million
crowns or 16 per cent, compared with February last year, while
volume was flat
* In February 2017, the average price for fresh whole salmon
was 64.11 Norwegian crowns per kilo, up from 55.19 crowns in
February 2016
* Poland, France and the U.S. were the biggest importers of
Norwegian salmon
* So far this year Norway has exported 374,000 tonnes of
seafood (a decrease of 59,000 tonnes), at a value of 15.1
billion crowns (an increase of 1.3 billion crowns)
* Norway is the world's top exporter of salmon, with leading
producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar,
Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal
Salmon
OTHER CATEGORIES OF SEAFOOD
* In other seafood categories value of trout export fell 36
percent to 187 million crowns after a volume decline to 2,500
tonnes from 3,700 tonnes
* Value of cod export dropped 6 percent in February to 428
million crowns
* Average price for cod rose six percent in February while
volume dropped 3 percent to 12,600 tonnes
* Clip fish export rose by 67 million crowns to 274 million
crowns to 274 million after a volume increase of 2,000 tonnes
while export of herring, mackerel, king crabs and shrimps were
down
($1 = 8.4747 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by)