OSLO, March 3 Norway's seafood exports grew by 29 percent year-on-year in February to 6.8 billion Norwegian crowns ($784.96 million) as a weak currency and rising global demand for fish help drive sales, the country's Seafood Council said on Thursday.

Year-to-date growth stood at 24 percent, the government agency added.

Exports by Norway's extensive salmon farming industry represented 61 percent of overall seafood exports in February.

"A reduction in the supply of salmon at the beginning of the year, strong demand in our neighbouring markets and a favourable foreign currency situation are driving the price for salmon and consequently the value to new heights," the Norwegian Seafood Council said.

By contrast, the price of North Sea crude oil - Norway's top export - suffers from a 70 percent drop since mid-2014.

Norway is the world's top salmon exporter, with leading producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon. ($1 = 8.6629 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)