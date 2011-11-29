OSLO Nov 29 Norway's central bank is offering an F-deposit facility for Nov. 29-Dec. 1 at a maximum rate of 2.25 percent, the bank said on its page on Tuesday.

The bank said the deadline for offers was 1400 GMT on Tuesday.

The central bank regularly offers short-term fixed-rate lending and deposit facilities known as F-loans and F-deposits, to manage liquidity and provide a predictable environment for the bank sector.

The facilities are the bank's most commonly used tools for money market operations. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)