* Buyers to borrow 90 pct of property value, up from 85 pct
* Regulations on new home building to be eased
* Data suggest Norway may have avoided housing crash
OSLO, Feb 6 Norway's new government is to make
it easier for homebuyers to borrow money, fulfilling an election
pledge by loosening the rules when concerns of a housing crash
in one of Europe's richest economies are receding.
Banks will enjoy more flexibility in assessing the ability
of borrowers to repay their debts, cutting the deposit needed to
secure a mortgage to 10 percent, the finance minister said on
Thursday.
Last year, the banking regulator, the FSA, tightened lending
rules, partly to avoid a housing bubble, meaning banks could in
most cases only lend up to 85 percent of the value of a home.
In reversing those measures, the Finance Ministry will also
ease regulation for the construction of new buildings to help
increase the supply of houses and flats on the market.
One of the main concerns of voters in October's election,
won by the centre-right Conservatives and the more radical
Progress Party, was the obstacles for first-time buyers.
"Everyone needs a home and we want to help most people to
have their own," Finance Minster Siv Jensen, who is from the
Progress Party, said in a statement.
The Norwegian property market appeared close to the brink
late in 2013 after three months of price falls and with the
International Monetary Fund arguing that the market was 40
percent overvalued.
But the latest housing data suggest the Nordic country may
have avoided a crash as the nation's immense saved-up oil wealth
cushioned the economy. House prices declined less than expected
in January, falling by 1.0 percent year-on-year.
"I share the FSA's view on the risks of high debts, but I've
also taken notice of the fact that property prices are 1 percent
lower than in January of last year and that economists see signs
of a stabilisation," Jensen said at a housing conference.
Prices were expected to fall 1 to 3 percent on average this
year, according to the association of real estate agency firms
(EFF).
The head of the agency welcomed the government's proposal.
"This will increase the demand on the market as well as the
demand for new buildings, so the supply of new housing should
increase," the head of the EFF, Christian Vammervold Dreyer,
told Reuters. "So demand and supply could balance each other."
However, economist Erik Bruce was more sanguine, saying
that, in practice, some lending flexibility already existed.
"It would be somewhat easier for banks to give loans to
borrowers with less than 15 percent equity. But I doubt it will
have any great influence on overall lending and the housing
market since the guidelines are already applied with great
flexibility," Bruce, of Nordea Markets, said.
(Reporting by Camilla Knudsen; Writing by Gwladys Fouche;
Editing by Terje Solsvik and Alison Williams)