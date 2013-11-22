BRIEF-Qatar's Ezdan issues second phase of sukuk program with amount of $500 mln
* Issues second phase of sukuk program with amount of $500 million 5-year RegS only sukuk offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OSLO Nov 22 Norway's gross financing requirement in 2014 will be 62.8 billion crowns ($10.27 billion) and the government is seeking authorication to raise 100 billion crowns in new long-term domestic loans, the finance ministry said on Friday.
The ministry is also asking parliament for authorisation for 200 billion crowns of short term borrowing, it said.
($1 = 6.1134 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
* Completes merger of First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi by issuing 1.254 new NBAD share for each 1 FGB share, for FGB shareholders as of close of 30 March 2017
DUBAI, April 2 Stock markets in the Gulf will likely start the second quarter on Sunday on a weak footing, after crude oil prices traded within a narrow range and global shares fell on profit taking.