* Norway eyes boost to banks' risk buffers

* Seeing how best to introduce Basel III rules

* Suggests removing ceiling on bank crisis fund (Adds detail)

OSLO, May 11 Norway aims to strengthen banks' capital buffers and scrap the limit set on a special fund to deal with bank crises, the Finance Ministry said on Friday as it warned of slowing growth compared with its previous forecasts.

The ministry is working on how best to implement future European Union rules on raising bank capital based on "Basel III" plans aimed at strengthening banks, it said in a statement about an annual report it submits to parliament on financial markets.

"It may be sensible to introduce the new capital requirements in Norway now, while economic conditions are good, so the increased capital can function as a buffer if economic conditions worsen," Finance Minister Sigbjoern Johnsen said.

The government also proposed increasing the size of its bank guarantee fund by removing a cap on annual fees, meaning banks would be required to pay into the fund every year.

It said in a statement the fund had already reached the minimum size set by law of about 22 billion crowns ($3.76 billion). Banks had not had to pay into the fund in 2011 or this year. In 2010, biggest bank DNB paid in 732 million crowns.

"The ministry has concluded that there may be good reasons for removing this 'ceiling' now. This will allow the fund to build up capital so that it is better prepared to handle potential problems in the banking sector," it said.

Norway has been largely insulated from Europe's economic turbulence and has not had to bail out any of its banks, but the ministry said risk factors were on the rise, citing housing prices and household debt at all-time highs.

The ministry also said growth in mainland gross domestic product would probably be lower than the 3.1 percent seen in the budget presented on Oct. 6, due to slowing growth in the economies of its trading partners.

The revised 2012 budget will be presented on May 15. ($1 = 5.8532 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Camilla Knudsen; Editing by Hugh Lawson)