OSLO, March 27 Nordic countries continue to look
at ways of harmonising capital requirement rules for the banking
sector but there is no guarantee that the work will result in
completely similar regulations, Norway's finance minister said
on Tuesday.
Norwegian banks, including market leader DNB, have
complained that the country's Financial Services Authority puts
too strict limits on the ability of banks to cut capital
requirements by applying risk weights to their balance sheet.
Johnsen said that Norwegian banks should have competitive
terms in relation to other Nordic financial insitutions but that
the differencies between the countries may make it hard to get
harmonised rules.
"It's not certain that it's possible to have completely
similar rules in Norway as in Sweden or Denmark," Johnsen told
reporters on the sidelines of an Oslo banking conference.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Victoria Klesty)