OSLO, March 27 Nordic countries continue to look at ways of harmonising capital requirement rules for the banking sector but there is no guarantee that the work will result in completely similar regulations, Norway's finance minister said on Tuesday.

Norwegian banks, including market leader DNB, have complained that the country's Financial Services Authority puts too strict limits on the ability of banks to cut capital requirements by applying risk weights to their balance sheet.

Johnsen said that Norwegian banks should have competitive terms in relation to other Nordic financial insitutions but that the differencies between the countries may make it hard to get harmonised rules.

"It's not certain that it's possible to have completely similar rules in Norway as in Sweden or Denmark," Johnsen told reporters on the sidelines of an Oslo banking conference. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Victoria Klesty)