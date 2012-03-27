(Adds FinMin, DNB CEO, Nordea CEO comments, detail)

By Victoria Klesty and Terje Solsvik

OSLO, March 27 Norway could struggle to harmonise its bank capital rules with the rest of the Nordic countries because of big differences within the region, Norway's finance minister said on Tuesday.

"It's not certain that it's possible to have completely similar rules in Norway as in Sweden or Denmark," Finance Minister Sigbjorn Johnsen told reporters on the sidelines of an Oslo banking conference.

Norwegian banks are exposed to a booming housing market where property prices have continued to increase sharply throughout the financial crisis, whereas other Nordic countries have seen a more moderate household lending development in recent years.

Norwegian banks also cater to a different set of industrial clients. They are, for example, big lenders to the shipping industry.

While oil-rich Norway - in contrast to Sweden, Denmark and Finland - is not a member of the European Union, Europe is its biggest trading partner and the country adopts EU regulation through its membership of the European Economic Area.

The Nordic regulators are set to conclude before the summer on how far harmonisation can get, Johnsen said.

DNB Chief Executive Rune Bjerke said that to harmonise capital measures would benefit his bank as Norwegian rules on calculating primary capital are more conservative and make Norwegian banks appear less solid compared to Nordic competitors.

"We look less solid (because of the Norwegian rules). If Sigbjorn Johnsen could achieve a harmonisation, then that would improve competition across borders," Bjerke said.

Christian Clausen, chief executive of the biggest Nordic bank Nordea as well as head of the European Banking Federation, said that to calculate an optimal capital requirement ratio for the European market as a whole was difficult.

"All finance ministers say their country is unique. Some require seven percent capital, others say 12 percent. It's impossible to have an internal European market that way," Clausen said.

"It's important to set (Europe-wide) capital requirements, Clausen said, adding that too high demands would be harmful. "Nobody wants to kill Europe's economic growth through overly zealous banking regulation," Clausen said. (Editing by Jane Merriman)