OSLO, July 11 Norway's law limiting single ownership of fish farming concessions to a quarter of its total is in breach of European Economic Area rules, the authority that monitors the cooperation of non-EU states with the EEA said on Wednesday.

Norway has not been able to prove that ownership ceilings are suitable or necessary, the EFTA Surveillance Authority (ESA) said on Wednesday.

Norwegian law bans purchases that would allow one owner to hold more than 25 percent of the country's total number of salmon and trout farming concessions.

"Since these ceilings hinder or even preclude business structures above a certain size, the establishment of businesses in the Norwegian aquaculture sector is made less attractive," it said.

"The authority, therefore, finds that the freedom of establishment has been infringed."

The Norwegian government has two months to respond. At the end of the appeals process, the ESA can take the state to the EFTA court.

Norway exported more than $5 billion worth of salmon last year, two-thirds of it to other European countries. Its major salmon producers include Marine Harvest, Cermaq , Salmar and Austevoll.

The news was seen by analysts as a boon for Marine Harvest, the world's biggest Atlantic salmon producer, which is considering higher salmon production this year.

"This is a great victory for Marine Harvest, which can be a part of consolidation in Norway," Kolbjoern Giskeoedegaard, an analyst at Nordea, said.

"This has been an important matter of principle for us," said Martha Grindaker, a spokeswoman at Marine Harvest, adding that the company had expected ESA's decision.

"We see no reason why we as an industry should be regulated more stringently or differently in this area than in other industries," she added. (Reporting by Mia Shanley and Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Jane Baird)