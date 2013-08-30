OSLO Aug 30 Norway's central bank will sell 100
million crowns ($16.38 million) a day in September to buy
foreign currency for its $750 billion oil fund, down from 200
million crowns a day in August, it said on Friday.
The fund invests Norway's surplus tax revenues from oil and
gas production to invest in stocks, bonds and real estates
overseas and owns over 1 percent of all global shares.
The Nordic country is the world's seventh-biggest oil
exporter and Western Europe's top piped gas exporter.
($1 = 6.1054 Norwegian krones)
(Reporting by Oslo newsroom)