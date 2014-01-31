BRIEF-Gensource reports strategy for third party project funding
* Gensource announces strategy for third party project funding & termination of Yancoal off take agreement
OSLO Jan 31 Norway's central bank will not sell Norwegian crowns in February to buy foreign exchange for the country's sovereign wealth fund, the bank said on Friday on its page, continuing its January practice.
Last month the central bank said it would refrain from buying foreign exchange so the fund could invest money in foreign stocks and bonds.
The fund invests Norway's revenues from oil and gas production for future generations. It is the world's largest sovereign wealth fund.
The Nordic country is the world's seventh biggest oil exporter and Western Europe's leading gas exporter. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)
* Gensource announces strategy for third party project funding & termination of Yancoal off take agreement
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A power outage triggered by a fire in a utility substation blacked out much of San Francisco on Friday, paralyzing the city's technology and finance center, halting its famed cable cars and shuttering major retailers.