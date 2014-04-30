OSLO, April 30 Norway's central bank will not purchase any foreign currency for the country's sovereign wealth fund in May, the bank said on Wednesday on its page, in line with its practice over the past several months.

The bank earlier said it did not expect to buy any foreign currency over the coming months and it could even sell currency later in the year.

The fund, the world's largest sovereign wealth fund, invests Norway's saved up wealth from oil and gas production for future generations.

The central bank, which manages the fund, frequently converts surplus tax revenues into foreign currency to buy stocks, bonds and real estate. However, it has made no currency purchases since the end of October.

In fact the government's foreign currency revenues, mostly income from oil field stakes directly held by the state, could exceed it currency needs.

The Nordic country is the world's seventh-biggest oil exporter and Western Europe's leading gas exporter. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)