OSLO Oct 31 Norway's central bank will sell foreign exchange equivalent of 250 million crowns ($37.20 million) per day in November after selling 250 million crowns a day in October, it said in a statement on Friday.

The bank made its first purchase of crowns in October to cover the government's non-oil-related budget deficit, a practice the central bank governor said currency markets should get used to.

The bank usually sells crowns to buy currency so that Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, can invest in stocks, bonds and real estate abroad. (1 US dollar = 6.7208 Norwegian krone) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)