a day ago
Norway keeps crown purchases unchanged at NOK 850 mln per day in July
June 30, 2017 / 8:03 AM

Norway keeps crown purchases unchanged at NOK 850 mln per day in July

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 30 (Reuters) - Norway's central bank will keep its daily sale of foreign currency unchanged in July, it said on Friday.

The bank will sell foreign exchange equivalent to 850 million Norwegian crowns per day.

In order to make funds available to be spent as part of the government's fiscal budget, Norges Bank exchanges currency earned from the country's oil industry and its sovereign wealth fund into Norwegian crowns.

More details on how and why the central bank trades currency can be seen here: bit.ly/2iIfmLq (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

