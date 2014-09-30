* Central bank usually sells crowns for wealth fund
OSLO, Sept 30 Norway's central bank will make
daily purchases for the first time of 250 million Norwegian
crowns in October to cover the government's non-oil-related
budget deficit, firming the crown to its highest level in three
weeks.
Until recently, the central bank sold crowns to buy foreign
currency on behalf of Norway's wealth fund, which converts
surplus tax revenues into foreign currency to buy stocks, bonds
and real estate abroad.
"The (central) bank will be selling (the state's shares of
oil) revenues in foreign currency on behalf of the government to
cover the non-oil deficit on the central government budget,"
Norges Bank said in a statement.
"Beginning in October 2014 Norges Bank will sell foreign
exchange in the market."
The crown was stronger at 8.1062 per euro at 0912
GMT, its firmest level since Sept. 5, from 8.1658 before the
data was released.
"This is something Norges Bank have warned about for a long
time. That they announced it this month was perhaps a surprise,"
said Erik Bruce, chief analyst at bank Nordea.
"You need more money to cover the budget deficit and then
you must begin to take the foreign currency income you have ...
It is quite clear that this is strengthening the crown now, but
I do not think you will have any lasting effect on the crown of
this."
In March the central bank said it saw no need to purchase
foreign exchange in the market in the coming
months.
It said that smaller transfers to the oil fund, as petroleum
revenues have fallen in recent years, meant the need to buy
foreign currency had decreased. More petroleum revenues have
also been spent each year via the central government budget.
