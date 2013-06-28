BRIEF-Belle Mare Holding reports FY revenue of 38.0 mln rupees
* FY ended Dec 2016 profit before tax of 939.6 million rupees versus 48.4 million rupees year ago
OSLO, June 28 Norway's central bank will sell 200 million Norwegian crowns ($32.96 million) a day in July to buy foreign currency for its $720 billion sovereign wealth fund, unchanged from its June policy, it said on Friday.
The fund, commonly known as the oil fund, invests Norway's revenues from oil and gas production for future generations. It is the world's largest sovereign wealth fund.
The Nordic country is the world's seventh-biggest oil exporter and Western Europe's top gas exporter. ($1 = 6.0682 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
* FY ended Dec 2016 profit before tax of 939.6 million rupees versus 48.4 million rupees year ago
* Says increases its stake in Rosgosstrakh to 19.8 pct from 4.4 pct Source text: http://bit.ly/2nlNKcZ
* Says it plans to issue units via public offering and private placement, aiming to raise up to 20.34 billion yen in total