BRIEF-Mercialys Q1 rental revenues up by 1.4 pct to 46.2 million euros
* Q1 rental revenues up +1.4 percent to 46.2 million euros ($49.5 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9334 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
OSLO, Sept 30 Norway's central bank will make for the first time daily purchases of 250 million Norwegian crowns in October, the bank said on Tuesday on its page.
Norges Bank had previously halted its purchases of foreign currency and had said that it could start buying crowns. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)
WASHINGTON, April 19 Wells Fargo & Co and its U.S. bank regulator discussed complaints of high-pressure sales tactics as early as 2010 but officials took no action for years, according to a regulator's review of the scandal.