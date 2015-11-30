OSLO Nov 30 Norway's central bank will sell foreign exchange equivalent of 600 million Norwegian crowns per day from Dec 1-11 after selling 700 million crowns a day throughout November, it said in a statement on Monday.

Norges Bank limits the number of days it conducts foreign exchange transactions in the month of December to avoid year-end market volatility.

The bank is selling the currency because the government's transfers to its $852 billion sovereign wealth fund have been smaller than earlier expected and the budget is spending more of its oil-related income.

The bank usually puts foreign currency to be given to the fund into a "buffer portfolio", which had become bigger than necessary and has said it would gradually reduce the size of this buffer this year by selling foreign exchange in the market.

The bank made its first purchase of crowns in October 2014 to cover the government's non-oil-related budget deficit. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)