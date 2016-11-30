OSLO Nov 30 Norway's central bank will sell
foreign exchange equivalent of 900 million Norwegian crowns per
day from Dec 1-16 after selling 900 million crowns a day
throughout November, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
Norges Bank limits the number of days it conducts foreign
exchange transactions in the month of December to avoid year-end
market volatility.
The bank is selling the currency because the government's
transfers to its sovereign wealth fund have been smaller than
earlier expected and the national budget is using more of the
country's oil-related income.
The bank made its first purchase of crowns in October 2014
to cover the government's non-oil-related budget deficit.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Alister Doyle)