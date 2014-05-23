* Fund is one of the world's largest investors
* Fund had $2.9 mln invested in Telecom Argentina
By Ole Petter Skonnord
HAUGESUND, Norway, May 23 Norway's $870 billion
sovereign wealth fund, one of the world's largest investors, has
pulled its investments out of Argentina, a top fund official
said on Friday, blaming the government's protectionist policies
there.
Latin America's No. 3 economy has been struggling to
maintain investor confidence following repeated market
interventions by President Cristina Fernandez and amid an
ongoing legal battle over a massive debt default.
Her administration also heavily regulates capital flows and
imports.
"We have pulled out from Argentina," Trond Grande, the
fund's deputy chief executive, told a business seminar.
"Many (in Argentina) are concerned by foreign capital so
they have introduced restrictions on how much dividend you can
take out from firms. This is one of the reasons why we are
unsure about whether we can get our money back."
The fund held 17 million crowns ($2.86 million) of shares in
Telecom Argentina - its only holding in the country -
at the end of last year. The fund did not have any bond
holdings.
Grande declined to comment further.
($1 = 5.9476 Norwegian Kroner)
(Writing by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Mark Potter)