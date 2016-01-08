* Experts to consider changing fund's 60 pct share weighting

* Evaluation follows discussion on real estate, infrastructure

* Bond portfolio risks loss if global interest rates rise (Adds expert group's mandate, details)

OSLO, Jan 8 Norway's Finance Ministry has appointed a group of experts to evaluate how much of the country's $818 billion oil fund should be invested in equities, the ministry said on Friday.

The Norwegian sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, invests about 60 percent of its assets in stocks, about 35 percent in fixed income and up to five percent in real estate.

The review follows a recent debate over how to best invest the fund, worth more than twice the country's annual economic output, which now holds $157,000 for every man, woman and child living in Norway.

The country's central bank, which manages the fund, last month recommended that it be allowed to invest up to five percent in unlisted infrastructure projects and raise the stake in property to a range of 5-15 percent.

Finance Minister Siv Jensen said it was important to determine how much of the assets should be invested on the stock market.

"The choice of share allocation will be the most important of all to the fund's expected long-term return and risk," she said in a statement.

"The aim of the fund's investments is to achieve the highest possible return within a moderate level of risk."

The sharp fall in bond yields in recent years has resulted in solid returns on the fund's fixed-income portfolio, but there was little reason to think the rally could continue for much longer, the ministry said.

"The room for further gains on bonds is now limited by the low interest rate level, while the room for losses will be significant if market rates rise," it added.

Set up in the 1990s to manage Norway's oil wealth, the fund invests all its assets abroad to save money for future generations and avoid creating asset bubbles at home.

In 2007 the percentage that the fund could hold in shares was raised to 60 percent from 40 percent, with the change implemented gradually.

Handelsbanken economist Knut Anton Mork will lead the group evaluating the equity portfolio's size, which will also include two former Norwegian finance ministers, several professors and other experts.

The group will deliver its report by Oct. 15, and the aim is for parliament to debate the issue in the spring of 2017, the ministry added. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Adrian Croft annd Elaine Hardcastle)