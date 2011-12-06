OSLO Dec 6 Norway's half-a-trillion-dollar sovereign wealth fund will no longer invest in chemical and engineering conglomerate FMC Corporation and fertiliser-maker Potash Corporation due to ethical concerns, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

The fund, one of the world's largest funds, will also put on watch French energy company Alstom for four years due to what the finance ministry said was "the risk of gross corruption in the company's operations".

If it is not satisfied with the way the company deals with the alleged situation during that period, the fund will no longer invest in the company at the end of the period. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)