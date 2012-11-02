OSLO Nov 2 Norway's $660 billion sovereign
wealth fund further cut its exposure to Europe's struggling
economies in the third quarter and boosted its holdings of
global stocks, it said on Friday.
The oil fund, one of the world's biggest investors, returned
4.7 percent on its investments in the quarter, improving on a
second quarter loss of 2.2 percent.
It cut its holdings of French, UK and Spanish bonds as part
of a strategy "to gradually reduce the fund's share of European
bonds while increasing bond investments in other regions," it
said in a statement.
It boosted exposure to government debt from the United
States, Japan, South Korea, Mexico and Russia, it added.