EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
OSLO, April 25 Norway's sovereign wealth fund, one of the world's largest, is making its first investment in industrial real estate after it acquired 50 percent of a portfolio of properties from Prologis Inc. for 1.2 billion euros, the fund said on Thursday.
The portfolio consists of 195 properties across 11 European countries, including France, the U.K, Spain, Poland and Italy.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has