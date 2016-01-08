BRIEF-Billionaire Li said to explore options for fixed-line business-bloomberg
* Billionaire Li said to explore options for fixed-line business including potential sale -Bloomberg
OSLO Jan 8 The Norwegian Finance Ministry has appointed a group of experts to evaluate how much of the country's oil fund should be invested in equities, the government said in a statement on Friday.
The Norwegian sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest with a current market value of $818 billion, invests about 60 percent of its assets in stocks. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Camilla Knudsen)
* Abertis will not respond to Monday's Atlantia offer in the short term says a source with knowledge of the process.