OSLO Dec 13 Norway's $800 billion sovereign
wealth fund has purhcased a 47.5 percent stake in One Financial
Center, a 46-story office tower with 1.3 million rentable square
feet in Boston, joining MetLife in the property, it said
on Friday.
The fund, commonly known as the oil fund, purcahsed its
stake from an affiliate of Beacon Capital Strategic Partners V,
L.P. for a net price of $238 million, it said in a statement.
MetLife, which will manage the property, meanwhile purchased
2.5 percent, bringing its total holding to 52.5 percen, the oil
fund added.