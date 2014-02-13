* Fund needs to cut bond exposure

* Fund should increase real assets or equity exposure

* Fund return will approach 3 pct over time

By Balazs Koranyi and Camilla Knudsen

OSLO, Feb 13 Norway's $830 billion wealth fund needs to take on greater risk, invest more in real assets and lower its bond exposure as prospective returns are diminishing, the governor of the central bank said on Thursday.

The central bank manages the fund, through which Norway saves some of its oil wealth for the future, but has only limited discretion over asset allocation as the finance ministry sets its investment guidelines.

Norges Bank Governor Oeystein Olsen said that without changes to the fund's strategy, long term returns were likely to fall short of the government's 4 percent target and will approach 3 percent over time.

"To achieve returns, we must take on risk," Olsen said in his main annual policy speech. "Low long-term interest rates will feed through into lower returns. It is doubtful that equity prices will continue to advance at the same pace as seen in the past couple of years."

Major sovereign wealth funds are gradually increasing their allocation to tangible assets such as real estate, as returns on equities and bonds have shrunk. The traditional balanced portfolio also leaves them exposed to losses when global risk appetite falls.

They have also increased investments in emerging markets via tie-ups with private equity, although the size of these wealth funds often means private and direct deals are too small and labour-intensive.

With assets worth more than $160,000 per man, woman and child, the Norwegian fund has also faced criticism that it has grown too big and unresponsive. It is seen growing to $1.1 trillion before the end of the decade.

The government is currently reviewing the fund and expects to present a white paper to parliament this spring that could call for it to be broken up into smaller, more specialized entities. It may also propose that the fund's investment horizon is broadened beyond stocks, bonds and real estate.

REAL ESTATE, INFRASTRUCTURE

Olsen said it was questionable to keep a third of the fund in low-yielding bonds and that recent additions to its property portfolio were a start in moving towards alternative assets.

"It may be natural to invest in other types of real assets, or increase the equity allocation," Olsen said, adding that a bond allocation of 20-25 percent should be enough to hedge the fund against a fall in equity prices.

"We could expand investments in real estate, infrastructure, or new asset classes, but alternatively we could increase the equity share," Olsen told Reuters separately.

Olsen said the fund would continue to increase its exposure to emerging markets, and that Africa would be a focus.

The fund is currently permitted to keep 60 percent of its assets in equities, 35 to 40 percent in fixed income and up to 5 percent in real estate.

But Olsen rejected the idea of breaking up the fund.

"It's still 5,000 billion crowns ... and somebody has to control that risk," he said. "There are very good arguments for the present way we have organised it."

Olsen also rejected calls to use the fund to do more charitable work, as suggested by some of Norway's political elite and Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

"If the fund is perceived as an instrument for achieving other political objectives, its role as investor will be undermined," Olsen said.

Norway spends about $5 billion a year on foreign aid and although it is one of the biggest donors per capita, some argue it needs to do more given its oil riches.

The government can use up to 4 percent of the fund's value for budget spending but has reined in its expenditure recently, spending only around 3 percent last year, with a similar sum earmarked for 2014. It has nevertheless rejected calls by Olsen to formally lower the spending cap to 3 percent. (Additional reporting by Natsuko Waki; Editing by Catherine Evans)