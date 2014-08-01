OSLO Aug 1 Norway's $870 billion oil fund purchased a retail and office property in Paris from BlackRock Europe Property Fund III for 425.6 million euros, it said on Friday.

The 31,500-square-metres Le Madeleine building on Boulevard de la Madeleine will be managed by AXA Real Estate, the fund, the world's biggest sovereign wealth fund, said in a statement. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)