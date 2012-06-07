* Gas flows to Germany decrease, could fall more Friday

* Flows to Britain, France and Belgium up on average

OSLO, June 7 Norwegian gas flows to Europe rose by 2.8 percent to 264.8 million cubic metres (mcm) on Thursday morning, recovering from a mid-week slump that tightened supplies and drove price gains on the UK market.

Countries in Western Europe are increasingly dependent on flows from Norway, the second-largest gas supplier after Russia, as the UK's North Sea gas production is in decline due to maturing fields.

Norwegian real-time gas flows to Britain, France and Belgium were up at 0853 CET (0653 GMT), but down to Germany, compared with the previous day average flows.

Deliveries to Britain, Europe's biggest traded gas market, rose slightly, but failed to meet higher heating demand as temperatures dipped below average levels.

Flows to Britain rose to 41.6 mcm on Thursday morning.

Supplies via the 70 mcm per day Langeled pipeline, Britain's main sub-sea gas import route, continued to be reduced at around 21 mcm.

Total flows to Germany and the Netherlands were at 137.6 mcm compared with an average 140 mcm on Wednesday, with supplies to Emden receiving terminal in Germany falling to some 57 mcm from 60 mcm a previous day.

Gassco said on its web site a planned test at a Europipe metering station at Emden in Germany could reduce gas flows further by 22 mcm on Friday.

The test is scheduled to start at 0600 CET (0400 GMT) and last until 1800 CET (1600 GMT), it added.

Flows to both France and Belgium were up at 44.6 mcm and 41 mcm respectively on Thursday morning, from an average 41 mcm and 37 mcm the previous day.

Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of June 1 was 87.48 pence per therm. This compared with the last stop price settlements of:

NBP: 56.1 p/th (23.6 euros/MWh)

TTF: 56.8 p/th (23.8 euros/MWh)

Zeebrugge: 56.5 p/th (23.7 euros/MWh)

Gaspool: 57.1 p/th (24.0 euros/MWh)

NCG: 57.0 p/th (24.0 euros/MWh)

Peg Nord: 56.4 p/th (23.7 euros/MWh)

Peg Sud: 62.5 p/th (26.3 euros/MWh) (Editing by Oleg Vukmanovic and Alison Birrane)