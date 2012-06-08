* Flows to Germany down due to maintenance at Emden
* More supplies to Britain via Langeled
* Norway's Snoehvit LNG plant ends maintenance
By Nerijus Adomaitis
OSLO, June 8 Norwegian gas exports slumped to a
week-low on Friday morning as planned maintenance at Germany's
Emden terminal restricted exports to Europe, with more gas
diverted to Britain.
Statoil's Snoehvit liquefied natural gas (LNG)
plant in the Barents Sea resumed production ahead of schedule
last week, a company spokesman said, boosting seaborne gas trade
as tankers loaded with LNG set sail for markets outside Europe.
The plant produces on average 5.76 billion cubic metres of
LNG per year for transport by ships to markets in Europe, the
U.S. and Asia.
Norway was exporting 8.3 percent less gas to Europe on
Friday morning, at 252 million cubic metres (mcm), compared to
274.8 mcm on Thursday, the data from the country's gas operator
showed.
Flows to Emden's receiving terminal in Germany were reduced
to zero due to a planned maintenance expected to last until 1800
CET (1600 GMT) on Friday, while some gas was diverted to
Britain.
Total flows to Germany and the Netherlands were down at
105.6 mcm/d compared with an average 136.6 mcm on Thursday.
Gas flows to Britain, Europe's biggest traded gas market,
rose to 61.3 mcm/d compared to daily average of 53.7 mcm on
Thursday.
Flows via the 70 mcm/d capacity Langeled pipeline were up to
about 41 mcm/d on Friday from about 21 mcm/d at mid-day on
Thursday.
"Current high Langeled flows are partly due to the
maintenance taking place at Emden," an analyst at Point Carbon
said.
"We expect Langeled flows to drop back to their previous
levels and to remain between 20 mcm/d and 25 mcm/d in June."
Flows to France and Belgium were stable at 45 mcm and 40 mcm
respectively on Friday morning.
Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of June 1
was 87.48 pence per therm. This compared with the last stop
price settlements of:
NBP: 55.1 p/th (23.2 euros/MWh)
TTF: 23.7 euros/MWh
Zeebrugge: 23.6 euros/MWh
Gaspool: 24.0 euros/MWh
NCG: 24.0 euros/MWh
Peg Nord: 24.0 euros/MWh
Peg Sud: 26.8 euros/MWh