* Exports to Germany rebound to last week's levels * Flows to UK via Langeled up to 40 mcm/day By Nerijus Adomaitis OSLO, June 14 Norwegian gas exports to Europe rose back to last week's levels on Thursday morning as supplies to Germany and Britain rebounded. Gas flows to Europe increased to 274 million cubic metres (mcm) at 0900 CET (0800 GMT) from a daily average of 227 mcm on Wednesday, data from Gassco, the country's gas system operator, showed. Gas flows to Britain, Europe's biggest traded gas market, were up to 60 mcm per day on Thursday morning from daily average of 31 mcm the previous day. Supplies via 71 mcm capacity Langeled pipeline, the UK's main sub-sea import route, were up to 40 mcm per day, compared to 21.6 mcm on Wednesday. The FLAGS pipeline, which saw flows dropping almost to zero on Wednesday, was pumping 18 mcm of gas per day to Britain. Exports to Germany and the Netherlands were at 133.8 mcm per day on Thursday morning, compared to daily average of 108 mcm the previous day. Exports to Germany were down for the last two days due to output from Norway's 88 mcm capacity Karsto gas processing plant being almost halved since Tuesday morning. Gassco said the output was reduced due to maintenance at some unidentified offshore gas fields, but that production had resumed at 0600 CET (0400 GMT) on Thursday. Exports to France were stable at 46 mcm, while exports via the 41 mcm Zeepipe to Belgium were down to 34 mcm from 40 mcm on Wednesday. The last spot price settlements on June 13: NBP: 54.9 p/th (23.1 euros per MWh) NCG 24.2 euros MWh TTF: 24.0 euros/MWh Zeebrugge: 24.1 euros/MWh Gaspool: 24.0 euros/MWh Peg Nord: 24.2 euros/MWh Peg Sud: 27.0 euros/MWh Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of June 1 was 87.48 pence per therm.